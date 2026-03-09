MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘We've been waiting for you’: BTS members drop new video ahead of comeback album release

The K-pop band is gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated album ‘Arirang’ and a special live show on Netflix

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.03.26, 03:21 PM
BTS

BTS members File Photo

Ahead of the release of BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang on Netflix, the streamer dropped a special promotional video, which shows the band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announcing the global livestream of their show.

The short clip shows OT7 welcoming fans enthusiastically to their comeback show. RM says the band has been waiting too long for this special show. Jimin, V, and Jungkook advise the Armys to have snacks ready before the live stream. Jin, J-Hope and Suga also shared their excitement with the fans.

Arirang, the band’s comeback album, is set to drop on March 20, a day before the livestream. The upcoming album marks BTS’s return as a group four years after the 2022 anthology album Proof.

Last week, BTS unveiled the tracklist of their album, which includes titles like Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, and the lead single SWIM. Other songs include Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Please, and Into the Sun.

BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang will be streamed live from Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square, with fans across the world expected to tune in.

In India, fans can stream the comeback live show on March 21 at 4.30pm on Netflix.

A documentary chronicling the making of Arirang is also in the pipeline.

Following the album’s release, BTS is set to embark on a world tour on April 9, kicking off at Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul. The tour will span 34 cities with 79 shows, becoming the largest in K-pop history to date.

