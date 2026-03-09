In pictures: Lin Laishram flaunts baby bump in maternity photoshoot with Randeep Hooda

Mum-to-be Lin Laishram flaunts her baby bump in a set of pictures shared by husband, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, on Monday. Here’s a look.

1 5 All pictures: Randeep Hooda's IG profile

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the pictures, Randeep gently places his hands on Lin’s baby bump. While Lin opted for a white, sleeveless knit dress paired with a white cardigan, Randeep sported a brown short-sleeved, collared shirt.

2 5

In another picture, Lin rested her head against Randeep’s chest as the two curled up on a sofa.

3 5

Hooda and Laishram tied the knot in an intimate, Manipuri-style ceremony in 2023.

4 5

The actor couple announced their pregnancy on November 29, 2025, in a joint post on their second wedding anniversary.

5 5

Hooda was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s film Jaat, co-starring Sunny Deol. He will be next seen in the upcoming American action film Matchbox.

Laishram, on the other hand, is an Indian model and actress who has worked in films Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Umrika and Rangoon.