Blackpink’s Jennie faces backlash after viral Paris video shows tense fan interaction

Blackpink member Jennie has found herself at the centre of a heated online debate after a video of her recent Paris trip went viral, in which she was allegedly ‘rude’ during an interaction with fans.

In the viral video, the 30-year-old singer-rapper appeared hesitant to talk to her fans, who approached her on the street. She seemed reluctant to take pictures and sign autographs, asking her fans to give her some privacy.

The short clip spread widely, sparking mixed reactions and discussions across various social media platforms.

Some netizens slammed her for showing ‘unnecessary attitude’ and ‘arrogance’.

“Being rude to the fans who support you, the very reason your career exists, is crazy. Those are the same people who stream, buy, and support you,” a fan wrote on X.

Many fans even called Jennie a ‘racist’, citing one of the viral videos showing her interaction with fans. “Not Jennie holding a Black fan’s hand like this… the racism is crazy,” another X user wrote.

However, Blinks (Blackpink fandom) defended her, arguing that celebrities deserve personal space when they're off-duty. Many noted that the clip highlights the issue of public figures being hounded by paparazzi and fans during their private time.

“Guys Please give her some space during her private time,” one X user wrote alongside a video of the singer, who was seen asking her fans whether she can have a day to herself.

Many also argued that the people who approached her on the street were not fans but retailers who sell celebrity-signed merchandise. “These aren’t fans. They’re resellers who stalk her every time she’s in Paris. I’m glad she finally stood up for herself and told them directly to leave her alone. Artists are human, too. They’re not tools for people to profit from,” an X user wrote.

On the work front, Blackpink, featuring Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, recently dropped their third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour. The band has also released their new music video, titled GO.