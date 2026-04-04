‘Learnt to live in every condition’: Rajpal Yadav gets candid about his time in jail

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently opened up about his time in jail for a cheque-bounce case, saying that it has taught him to live in every condition.

The actor appeared on Farah Khan’s latest YouTube vlog, Yadav cooked mixed vegetable rice, a dish he said dates back to his early days of struggle in Mumbai, when he shared living space with other people.

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When asked whether he had to serve any duties in jail, Yadav said that it never reached that point. However, he added that serving time in Tihar Jail demands strict discipline.

“Voh naubat nahi thi, lekin bahut discipline se rehna tha vahan pe aur proper time kaatna tha (Things didn't reach that point, but you have to be very disciplined there and serve a proper time).”

He added, “Maine har condition mein jeena seekh liya hai (I have learnt to live in every condition).”

Yadav also acknowledged the support he received from the Bollywood film fraternity — from Sonu Sood to Salman Khan, David Dhawan and Priyadarshan.

In February, Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay outstanding dues in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

In 2010, Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore from a private firm, Murli Projects Private Limited, to produce the film Ata Pata Lapata. The film failed at the box office, and Yadav faced financial difficulties. He was unable to repay the loan on time.

The cheques issued by him at the time of taking the loan reportedly bounced, following which a complaint was filed against him. Although there was a settlement between the parties, the full payment was not made, and interest accumulated over time, significantly increasing the total liability.

In 2018, a Delhi court in Karkardooma convicted Yadav and sentenced him to six months in jail. He subsequently approached higher courts and was granted relief on multiple occasions after assuring payment and settlement.