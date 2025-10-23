‘Can’t find words’: Rishabh Tandon’s wife Olesya Nedobegova on singer’s sudden death

Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon’s wife, Russian actress-model Olesya Nedobegova, shared an emotional note on Wednesday — her first post since the singer’s sudden demise earlier this week.

“Can’t find the words... You left me..... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true... You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king,” Olesya wrote, alongside a photo of the late musician.

Tandon, popularly known by his stage name Faqeer, passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night after suffering a sudden heart attack. He was reportedly in the capital to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Known for songs such as Koi Baat Hai, Chand Tu and Fakeer Ki Zubani, Tandon had built a loyal following for his soulful compositions and spiritual approach to art. His Instagram bio read, “A Believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva. Singer. Composer. Actor.”

Earlier this month, he had celebrated his birthday and reflected on his creative process in one of his social media posts: “I used to wonder, listening to the senior artist talking about surrendering to higher energies and not being just themselves on their #stage… and then, I experienced this stage, as my #stage, now knowing what they meant… I know it's not me but a higher energy an artist is possessed by.”

An animal lover, Tandon had adopted several cats, dogs and birds. He lived in Mumbai and was deeply involved in music until his last days.