‘Trump’s agreement does not bind us’: Israel minister Ben Gvir on US-Iran deal

Israel has made clear that it does not consider itself bound by provisions of the emerging US-Iran agreement, particularly those relating to Lebanon, even as reports emerged of renewed Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon shortly after the deal framework was announced.

Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir sharply rejected any suggestion that the agreement would constrain Israel’s military or diplomatic decisions, asserting the country’s sovereign autonomy in foreign policy.

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"Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation! Our duty is to the citizens of Israel, to the soldiers of the IDF, and to the Jewish people, and our historical duty to the persecuted and murdered Jews over thousands of years of exile, to provide security to Jews in the Land of Israel," he posted on X.

"Every time we succumbed to international pressure at the expense of Israel's security, we paid a blood price with interest. It was true in the Oslo Accords, it was true in the Lebanon agreement in 2006, and it was true in every period of containment in Gaza that exploded in our faces. We emphasize: We love the USA and are grateful to President Trump. And yet, the State of Israel is not a banana republic. I say these things to the Prime Minister all the time, and repeat them in closed rooms at every important historical juncture," he added.

The Israeli minister adopted a hardline stance, asserting that any drone or missile launched from Lebanon toward Israel would be met with an Israeli strike.

"In historical moments, a historical decision must be made. My position is clear: We are not partners to this agreement that does not ensure our security, and it does not bind us in any way. We must not compromise on anything less than the dismantling of Hezbollah, we must not withdraw from any territory that our fighters have captured and cleared of terror infrastructure, we must not return to a situation where thousands of terrorists sit on the fences of northern settlements, and certainly we must not remain silent for a moment in the face of fire directed at the State of Israel. We must make it clear: Every launch of a drone, UAV, or missile toward Israel from Lebanon will lead to an Israeli strike in Dahiya. That was the deterrence balance just a few months ago, and we must not give it up in any way. And above all, we must make it clear to everyone: The people of Israel is a people of 3,000 years, the eternal people that does not fear a long road; we have faith in the Creator of the Universe, we are a strong and proud people that returned to its homeland strong and proud, and does not intend to lower its gaze before enemies anymore. The days are over when the Jew took blows and kept silent." he said.

His remarks came amid reports from Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) of multiple Israeli strikes in the south. According to NNA, Israeli forces carried out two strikes on Khiam and a drone attack targeting a vehicle in Kfar Tebnit, where injuries were reported. Artillery shelling was also reported in Kfar Tebnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa. The agency further reported that the Israeli army detonated a remotely piloted, booby-trapped M113 armoured vehicle on the Haris-Tibnin road leading to Tyre.

The developments have raised questions over how Lebanon-related provisions of the US-Iran agreement would be implemented. The framework reportedly includes a halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, a provision Tehran has publicly highlighted as part of the deal.

Israeli officials have indicated that any attempt to restrict operations against Hezbollah would be treated as a red line. According to a report by Ynet, citing two officials familiar with the discussions, Israel could face diplomatic friction with Washington if the United States seeks troop withdrawals or limits on Israeli military activity in Lebanon under the agreement.

“Right now, the prime minister is standing firm and succeeding in pushing back such Iranian demands," one senior official was quoted as saying.

The report added that discussions within Israel’s Security Cabinet show broad backing for maintaining operational freedom in Lebanon, even at the cost of disagreements with Washington.

Israeli officials also indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had conveyed to US President Donald Trump that Israel does not consider itself bound by any Lebanon-related provisions in the emerging agreement and would continue military operations against Hezbollah whenever it deems necessary.

Earlier, Israeli former defence minister and Opposition leader Benny Gantz warned against any diplomatic arrangement that could restrict Israel’s military flexibility, calling the current international track a strategic error.

In a post on X, Gantz said, "Under no circumstances is it permissible to agree to restrict Israel's freedom of action in Lebanon or to a withdrawal that endangers the residents of the north. The emerging agreement with Iran appears to be a strategic failure that will require Israel to engage in diplomatic, military, and legal struggles in the coming years, which only a broad Zionist government can lead."

US announces Iran deal and reopening of Strait of Hormuz

The political backlash from Jerusalem came hours after US President Donald Trump announced what he described as a finalised agreement with Iran, including the lifting of a naval blockade and reopening of a key maritime route.

The announcement was made on Truth Social, where Trump said the deal had been completed and framed it as a major step for global trade and energy flows.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote.

He added, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Moments before Washington’s announcement, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also claimed that an agreement between the "United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED".

The development came just hours ahead of a scheduled UFC event at the White House marking Trump’s 80th birthday.