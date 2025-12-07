Kriti Sanon clicks pictures, spends time with Adrien Brody, Dakota Johnson at Red Sea Film Festival

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who recently attended the 2025 edition of the Red Sea Film Festival, was seen hanging out with Hollywood actors including Uma Thurman and Adrien Brody.

Sanon was among the attendees at a special event, the Women in Cinema gala, held during the film festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Photos of Kriti Sanon socialising with Hollywood stars surfaced on social media from the event, where she appeared to be taking pictures with Adrien Brody and Uma Thurman.

Another Reddit post also shows Kriti posing for a photo with actress Dakota Johnson. While Kriti dazzled in a black, asymmetric, ruffled gown by Australian designer Toni Matičevski, Dakota opted for a bold and white, lacy Chloe gown.

Another picture shows Kriti posing for a photograph with Kill Bill star Uma Thurman. The 55-year-old actress sported a white suit for the film festival.

Kriti Sanon was also seen with Hollywood stars Nina Dobrev and Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody at the Women In Cinema Gala. A photo showed Kriti and Adrien enjoying drinks together at a table, while another picture captured Kriti posing with Nina, who looked stunning in a yellow gown.

At the film festival, Kriti participated in a special session, where she talked about her early days in Bollywood. In the session, she talked about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale, and becoming an actress, dropping her engineering degree.

The actress was recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Dhanush.

Produced by T-Series and Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein follows the love story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti). It features Tota Roy Choudhury, Vineet Singh, Prakash Raj and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles.