‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 begins production, Netflix shares still featuring Kristen Bell, Adam Brody

Netflix has started production on Season 2 of Nobody Wants This in Los Angeles, the streamer announced Friday.

The follow-up season is expected to debut later this year.

The series, which premiered in September, stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, a sex podcaster who unexpectedly falls for Noah, a rabbi played by Adam Brody. The show was renewed in October 2024.

A newly-released production still shows Bell lying on top of Brody on a sofa while a production assistant holds a clapboard in front of them.

Returning cast members include Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn. Season 2 will also feature an exciting lineup of guest stars, including Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed.

Meester will guest star as Abby, Joanne’s former middle school nemesis who is now a social media influencer. Fowler joins as Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who is set up with Morgan (Lupe). Karpovsky will play Big Noah, an overconfident rabbi at Noah’s temple, while Moayed portrays Dr. Andy, a self-assured psychotherapist who may be the perfect match for Morgan.

Created by Erin Foster, with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan serving as showrunners, Nobody Wants This Season 1 followed the unconventional romance between Joanne, an outspoken agnostic, and Noah, a warmhearted rabbi. The series earned both Bell and Brody nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Brody took home the Critics Choice Award for his performance.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” Foster told Netflix. “The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed.”