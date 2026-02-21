‘Accused’ trailer: Konkona Sensharma plays lesbian gynecologist navigating love amid sexual offence charges

Konkona Sensharma’s Dr Geetika, a lesbian gynecologist, faces allegations of being a “sexual predator” in the trailer of upcoming Netflix film Accused, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The one-minute-56-second-long video offers a glimpse into the life of gynaecologist Geetika, who faces serious allegations of being a sex offender and cheater, putting both her career and her marriage at risk

As her wife Meera, played by Pratibha Ranta, tries to uncover the truth, reality and doubt collide.

“Every relationship has secrets. Are you ready to find theirs? Watch Accused, out 27 February, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Accused is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra for Dharmatic Entertainment Productions.

Konkona was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a…Metro, while Pratibha last appeared in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. She was also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi.

Anubhuti Kashyap had previously directed the comedy drama Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.

Accused is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27.