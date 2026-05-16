‘Phool Pishi O Edward’ trailer: Zamindar’s suspicious death takes centre stage in Shiboprosad, Nandita Roy’s new film

The suspicious death of zamindar Manindra Chandra Nandy, played by Arjun Chakrabarty, takes centre stage in the trailer of Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy 25th project Phool Pishi O Edward, dropped by the makers Friday.

The two-minute-55-seconds-long video begins with Manindra Chandra Nandy remarrying for the fourth time in a bid to secure a kidney to survive. Raima Sen, who plays his wife, refuses to donate her kidney, while her on-screen sister, played by Shyamoupti Mudly, agrees to marry him. However, on the day of the wedding, Nandy suddenly dies.

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Chaos then unfolds as a police officer, played by Rajatava Dutta, attempts to unravel the murder mystery.

Phool Pishi O Edward marks the 25th film of the duo. Their production banner Windows Production House is also celebrating its 25th year. The film’s music will bring together composer Joy Sarkar and lyricist Srijato.

The upcoming film features an ensemble cast that includes Sohini Sengupta, Arjun Chakrabarty, Raima Sen, Shaheb Chattopadhyay, Rajatava Dutta, Ananya Chatterjee, Koneenica Banerjee, Shyamoupti Mudly, Rishav Basu and Soumya Mukherjee.

Phul Pishi O Edward marks Arjun Chakrabarty’s reunion with Shiboprosad Mukherjee after three decades.

Shiboprosad and Nandita last directed the political thriller Raktabeej 2, which released during Durga Puja in 2025.