Kaushik Sen, Angana Roy to headline Hoichoi’s upcoming crime thriller ‘Kuheli’

Actors Kaushik Sen, Angana Roy, Priyanka Sarkar and Ridhima Ghosh are set to headline director Aditi Roy’s upcoming Hoichoi crime thriller Kuheli, scheduled to hit the streaming platform in May.

Sen plays SP Rana Singha in the upcoming show. Singha is found hanging inside the very police station he once commanded. Initially considered to be suicide, it is soon revealed that he was murdered.

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“From here, Kuheli unravels like a carefully planted trail of red herrings,” reads a statement issued by the makers.

Actress Susmita Dey plays Singha’s grieving widow Radhika. Sarkar plays DSP Agni Basu, entrusted with the investigation of the case. While Ridhima Ghosh essays the role of Debika Dutta, Angana Roy portrays Ishika Roy.

“Kuheli is a slow-burn narrative that moves between quirkiness and suspense, unfolding as a two-way journey where every character is both a victim and a potential killer,” said director Aditi Roy.

Reflecting on his character, Kaushik Sen added, “Rana appears to be everything one expects a man to be. He is respectable, dependable, and admired. He is the ideal husband, friend, brother-in-law, and officer. But what intrigued me most was the illusion of that perfection and the unsettling possibility that lies beneath it . Under it all he is a deeply flawed man and a rather dark human being.”

“Radhika has spent years shrinking herself becoming quieter, more agreeable, and more fearful within the confines of her marriage. Her husband’s death doesn’t liberate her; it simply reshapes the nature of her fears,” added Susmita Dey.