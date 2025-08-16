Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Dhumketu’ starring Dev, Subhashree Ganguly crosses Rs 5-crore mark in two days

Kaushik Ganguly’s Dhumketu, starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly in the lead roles, has crossed the Rs 5-crore mark at the box office in two days, the makers said on Friday.

The film has also set a new record for the highest single-day earnings for a Bengali film ever on Day 2, Dev’s production banner Dev Entertainment Ventures added. As per the makers, Dhumketu earned Rs 2.12 crore nett on Thursday and Rs 3.02 crore nett on Friday, taking the total collection to Rs 5.14 crore nett.

Taking to social media on Friday, the official handle of Dev Entertainment Ventures wrote, “Bigger, Bolder, Rewriting New Records! #Dhumketu not only smashes Day 2 records… it DELIVERS the HIGHEST single-day collection EVER in Bengali cinema”.

Dhumketu had been shelved for almost a decade following a fallout between its co-producers — Dev and Rana Sarkar. Shot way back in 2015, the project has been mired in delays, despite being one of Dev’s most talked-about ventures.

Also featuring Rudrani Ghosh, Dulal Roy, Alokananda Roy, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Dhumketu clashed with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.

Dhumketu reported over 300 houseful shows on Day 2, Dev shared on social media. The film is set for a national release on August 22.