Arijit Singh releases first new independent song, ‘Raina’, after playback singing retirement

Over a month after announcing his retirement from playback singing, singer Arijit Singh released his first new song, Raina, on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 38-year-old singer wrote, “RAINA is OUT NOW and all yours. Turn it up, feel it deeply, let the night take over. Watch the official video on the @garuudaamusiic YouTube Channel. Composer: @shekharravjiani Singer: @arijitsingh Lyricist: @priyasaraiyaofficial Music Producers: @rish_sharma @akarshshettymusic Mixed and Mastered by: Akarsh Shetty. Massive love to the entire Team of @tmtalentmanagement @alaapg @imshaikhazhar.”

The song is composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and penned by Priya Saraiya.

In his retirement announcement on January 27, Arijit said, “I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”.

Arijit’s announcement took fans and industry peers by surprise. While many listeners expressed disappointment that the voice which helped redefine contemporary Hindi film music will no longer be heard in films, some fans welcomed the move as an opportunity for Arijit to focus on independent music.