The Great Indian Bizarre: Vacancy for 'loafers', meat shop meltdown, Fake paneer dilemma

150 loafers wanted



In the aviation industry that is fixated on efficiency and productivity, one airline company dared to dream differently, when it published a recruitment advertisement asking for loafers to join.

The vacancies announced in a leading newspaper, doing rounds of social media, briefly brought hope to millions, having seen that the aviation sector had finally decided to hire people perfectly suited to waiting around.

The Telegraph Online hasn’t verified the authenticity of the advertisement.

The notice turned out to be a typo, when a correction was issued in the paper stating that the advertisement meant to invite applications for 'loaders', that is, ground staff responsible for handling luggage.

“These days my son doesn't attend lectures and has become a loafer. Proper Air India employee available," said a social media user on X.

When reality landed the next day, and the airline clarified in their ad that they indeed meant to hire 'loaders' and not 'loafers', one enthusiastic applicant said, "It's not so off the mark. Loading involves quite a bit of loafing around to get the job done!"

Meat shop-morality in New Bihar



Children once feared exams. Now apparently, it’s the nearby fish, egg, chicken, and mutton shops that are the real bad influence.

The state’s deputy chief minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has vowed to clamp down on shops selling meat, fish and poultry near religious and educational institutions, arguing that such proximity offends “purity of sentiments” and may even promote “violent tendencies among children.”

“We are making a new Bihar, and this is being reflected in all the steps we take. In a recent departmental meeting, I issued directions to strictly implement the rules that have been framed to ensure proper hygiene and social harmony,” he said.

So your mutton curry may now require a No Objection Certificate from the nearest temple authorities.

But no, he added, “We are not against people's right to have food of their choice. But, selling such items in the open, especially in the vicinity of religious institutions, adversely affects the purity of our sentiments. Similarly, these need to be kept away from educational institutions to prevent violent tendencies among children.”

In a state where non-vegetarian food ranks high on the menu with Champaran Mutton topping the chart, this is a real test for New Bihar.

Fake paneer= price control



On Thursday, during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly budget session, fiscal discussions briefly gave way to fake paneer.

Like most budget sessions, it featured its share of heated exchanges between the treasury benches and the opposition.

Recalling an evening meal at a hotel with a BJP MLA present, who was present during the discussion, Samajwadi Party MLA Samarpal Singh told the House: “We were having dinner at a dhaba, and a BJP MLA was with me. When paneer was ordered, the BJP MLA said, ‘I won't eat it, it's all fake paneer’ I said,The government is yours, so if fake paneer is being sold, stop it.’”

What followed, according to Singh, was an unexpected lesson.

“On this he(the BJP MLA) said that if fake paneer is stopped then milk will be sold at Rs 150 per kg.”

The comment reportedly sent the entire House into laughter, including Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

Because well, fake paneer is not food fraud at all. Or so the BJP thinks.

They think it is price control.

Britain still owes a centuries-old ‘IOU’



In the sleepy town of Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, a 109-year-old IOU has surfaced proving that even mighty empires sometimes need a friendly loan from a rich local.

Back in 1917, as the world was busy with war and paperwork, the British government borrowed Rs 35,000 from a local magnate. And—plot twist—they never paid it back. That’s right: a historic “oops, forgot to pay” that now has descendants sharpening their legal pencils.

Fast forward a century, and the great-grandkids are dusting off family archives, finding dusty documents, and muttering words like “historic sovereign debt” and “adjusted for gold price inflation.” The moral? That Rs 35,000 might now be worth enough to buy a small country.

Legal experts warn this is no small claim: sovereign debt recovery from a century ago is tricky, especially when it involves colonial-era IOUs, war loans, and a whole lot of paperwork. Still, the family insists the Empire owes, and they’re ready to send a note (maybe even with a wax seal for dramatic flair).

Sehore locals can only imagine a world where Britain’s tea and crumpets empire is politely asked to cough up what it owes. Who knew colonial history could double as a family inheritance saga?

At this rate, future tourists might visit Sehore not for temples or forts, but to see where the British Empire once borrowed money—and got politely reminded a century later.

(IOU is a signed document acknowledging a debt)

Boy vs. Well vs. Goat



A young boy in Motihari, Bihar, was lowered into a well to rescue a goat kid. Yes, a goat.

On Thursday, a goat, fell into a dry well in Champaran district, sending villagers into a frenzy. The rescue plan? Tie a cloth around a boy and send him in to grab the goat.

Like a real-life video game, but with higher stakes. The video of this daring operation went viral, sparking debates online. Some praised the boy for his bravery.

The boy, tethered like a bizarre carnival attraction, descended into the well, scooped up the goat, and somehow both came back out alive.

Others asked the obvious question: Who thought sending a kid down a well was a good idea?

Comments ranged from “This kid deserves a medal” to “Next time, maybe try a ladder?”

Motihari can now sleep peacefully, knowing their goats are safe… at least until the next one decides to test Newton’s laws.

AI Summit or AIA Summit?



A video circulating on social media recently showed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader facing what might be the hardest question of his career: defining Artificial Intelligence.

In the video clip, the leader referred to India AI Impact Summit 2026 as an "AIA summit" instead of an "AI summit." When a journalist corrected him “AI, not AIA” and asked him repeatedly to explain what artificial intelligence means, he walked away.

"Look at how the BJP leader is running carefully. Look at the speed of his running," the journalist says.