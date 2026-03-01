Hundreds of protesters storm US Consulate in Karachi over Khamenei's death; 9 people dead

Hundreds of people stormed the US Consulate in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Sunday, smashing windows after the US and Israeli attacked Iran and killed the country's supreme leader, police said.

Police and paramilitary forces used batons and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, said Mohammad Jawad, a police official. According to AP, at least nine protesters were killed and several others were wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces, he said.

The attack on the consulate came hours after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack carried out by Israel and the United States.

Edhi Information confirmed that many people have been killed and several injured near Mai Kolachi Road during the firing and unrest. They were transferred to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre, the Express Tribune reported.

Sindh Minister for Interior Ziaul Hasan Langar has requested immediate details from the Additional IG Karachi, stressing that, "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands."

He called for enhanced security at sensitive installations. He added that alternative routes should be determined to maintain traffic flow during the protests.

"Law enforcement agencies are fully alert and monitoring the situation closely," the minister added.

The minister concluded that action will be taken against those disrupting law and order in accordance with the law.

According to reports, a large number of demonstrators gathered around the consulate, prompting local police to use tear gas and fire warning shots to disperse the crowd.

Authorities temporarily closed roads connecting Sultanabad to Mai Kolachi, while traffic from Jinnah Bridge was redirected via I.I. Chundrigar Road to manage the situation and prevent further congestion.

Officials have urged residents to avoid the area as security forces continue to manage the protests and maintain public order.