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regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 May 2026

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal ‘introduce’ baby Vihaan to paparazzi, request them for privacy

The couple welcomed their son on November 7 last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.05.26, 10:32 AM
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal baby

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal File picture

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly revealed the face of their baby son, Vihaan, to paparazzi on Wednesday. The couple welcomed their son on November 7 last year.

During a recent appearance at the Mumbai airport, Katrina and Vicky introduced baby Vihaan to the paparazzi for the first time.

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While photographers clicked pictures of Vicky, Katrina, who was carrying their son in her arms, requested privacy and asked them not to photograph or share pictures of the baby publicly.

“Katrina was with Vicky, but she asked not to be photographed with the baby and introduced the baby to the paparazzi,” said a photographer who was present at the airport.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years.

Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. Slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

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