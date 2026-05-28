Composer Vishal Dadlani ousted from ‘Indian Idol 16’ over NEET remarks? Here’s the truth

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has dismissed rumours claiming that he was dropped from the judging panel of Indian Idol 16 over his alleged political remarks.

Speculation around Vishal’s exit from the singing reality show surfaced on social media after he shared a video criticising the handling of the NEET-UG paper leak case.

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Several social media pages claimed that the makers of Indian Idol had removed him from the show because of his political comments.

Putting an end to the rumours, Vishal shared a video from the sets of the show on his Instagram account. In the clip, the singer first pretended to cry before breaking into laughter. He was heard saying, “Here I am, baby”.

Sharing the video, Vishal captioned the post, “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There’s a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said”.

Dadlani is the judge of the singing reality competition show, airing on Sony Entertainment Television, alongside Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah.

The upcoming episode of the show will feature Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and Imtiaz Ali as guests, who will appear on the show to promote their upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga.