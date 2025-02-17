Kate Winslet to venture into direction with Netflix film 'Goodbye June'

Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet is set to venture into direction with Netflix's contemporary family drama "Goodbye June".

Winslet will also produce and star in the upcoming film alongside actors Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Helen Mirren.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Joe Anders, Winslet’s son, has written the story of "Goodbye June".

The film is set in present-day England and revolves around a "fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances", according to the synopsis.

The production of the film is slated to begin in the UK later this year.

Winslet, known for her starring roles in "Titanic", "The Reader", and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", was highly involved in Ellen Kuras's "Lee", which she produced and starred in as American photographer Lee Miller.

