MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

Kate Winslet to venture into direction with Netflix film 'Goodbye June'

The Oscar-winning actress will also produce and star in the upcoming film alongside Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Helen Mirren

PTI Published 17.02.25, 01:42 PM
Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet TT Archives

Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet is set to venture into direction with Netflix's contemporary family drama "Goodbye June".

Winslet will also produce and star in the upcoming film alongside actors Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Helen Mirren.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Joe Anders, Winslet’s son, has written the story of "Goodbye June".

The film is set in present-day England and revolves around a "fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances", according to the synopsis.

The production of the film is slated to begin in the UK later this year.

Winslet, known for her starring roles in "Titanic", "The Reader", and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", was highly involved in Ellen Kuras's "Lee", which she produced and starred in as American photographer Lee Miller.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rose Family Drama Titanic
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BJP attacks Sam Pitroda for China comment that mirrors Economic Survey remarks

Rahul Gandhi confidant’s statement about Beijing not being India’s enemy sparks backlash, nevermind chief economic adviser’s suggestion of seeking Chinese FDI to balance India’s growing trade deficit
Britain's Prime Minster Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to go to the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Ready to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting UK troops on ground

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT