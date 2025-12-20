Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ inches closer to Rs 750-crore mark globally

Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar is inching towards the Rs 750-crore mark at the global box office after 15 days of theatrical run, trade figures show.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the spy thriller has earned Rs 739.50 crore gross worldwide so far. This includes Rs 579.50 crore gross in India and Rs 160 crore gross overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is performing well domestically too and has collected Rs 483 crore nett in India so far.

Dhurandhar began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 207.25 crore nett in Week 1. It had a record-breaking second weekend in theatres, minting Rs 111 crore nett on Day 9 and 10, cumulatively. On its second Monday, the film added another Rs 30.5 crore nett to its earnings. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 30.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 25.5 crore nett on Wednesday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 23.25 crore nett on second Thursday, followed by Rs 22.5 crore nett on third Friday.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.