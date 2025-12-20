Singer B Praak, wife Meera Bachan welcome second child, a baby boy

Music composer and singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 1 December, the former announced on Friday.

The Teri Mitti singer took to Instagram on Friday and shared the news with fans. “Twice born — A spiritual rebirth. By the divine grace RadheShyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope and new beginnings into our lives,” the post reads.

Soon after the announcement, fans took to the comments section to wish the couple on the joyous occasion.

“Wow Congratulations you both. It’s truly Kanha’s Blessings,” one of them wrote. “Congratulations. So happy for you @meera_bachan. Sending love, prayers, and warm wishes,” another commented.

B Praak and Meera Bachan tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first son the next year.