MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 December 2025

Singer B Praak, wife Meera Bachan welcome second child, a baby boy

B Praak and Meera Bachan tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first son the next year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.12.25, 12:38 PM
B Praak with wife Meera Bachan

B Praak with wife Meera Bachan Instagram

Music composer and singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 1 December, the former announced on Friday.

The Teri Mitti singer took to Instagram on Friday and shared the news with fans. “Twice born — A spiritual rebirth. By the divine grace RadheShyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope and new beginnings into our lives,” the post reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the announcement, fans took to the comments section to wish the couple on the joyous occasion.

“Wow Congratulations you both. It’s truly Kanha’s Blessings,” one of them wrote. “Congratulations. So happy for you @meera_bachan. Sending love, prayers, and warm wishes,” another commented.

B Praak and Meera Bachan tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first son the next year.

RELATED TOPICS

B Praak
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi changed nuclear liability law to help US, Congress alleges, cites Trump document

Jairam Ramesh attaches a link to US law, highlights section that mandates secretary of state to establish and maintain a joint consultative mechanism with India on liability rules
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Benefit must go to animals who are silent victims of commercial developments

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT