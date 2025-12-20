James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ becomes biggest Hollywood opener in India in 2025

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener in India for the year 2025 as the visual epic minted over Rs 20 crore nett on its Day 1 on Friday.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the third instalment in the Avatar franchise raked in Rs 20.05 crore nett on its opening day in India, which is the highest Day 1 collection for a Hollywood release in 2025.

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (Rs 16.4 crore nett) was the only other Hollywood film to earn in double digits on Day 1 in India this year.

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth (Rs 9.5 crore nett), David Corenswet’s Superman (Rs 7 crore nett), and Brad Pitt’s F1 (Rs 5.5 crore nett) round out the Top 5 Hollywood openers in India this year.

Starring Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the billion-dollar Avatar franchise directed by Cameron. The original film, set in a fictional celestial body named Pandora, released in 2009 and revolved around the Na’vi people and their fight against human colonisers.

Returning alongside Worthington and Saldaña are Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

Oona Chaplin of Game of Thrones fame joins the cast as Varang, the leader of the Ash People.

The first two Avatar films have collectively grossed about USD 5.2 billion worldwide, making them among the highest-grossing movies of all time. Fire and Ash is dedicated to Cameron’s longtime producing partner Jon Landau, who died last year.