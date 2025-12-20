Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka to star in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4

Actors Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka have been cast in the fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus created by Mike White.

Ludwig, known for Earth Abides and Vikings, and Michalka, whose credits include The Goldbergs and Super 8, are the first actors confirmed for the France-set season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helena Bonham Carter is in early talks to join the cast, as per US media reports, though no announcement has been made.

HBO has not disclosed plot or character details for the upcoming season. The network has confirmed that the fourth season will follow a new group of guests and employees at a White Lotus hotel in France over the course of one week.

Production is expected to begin in the spring, though the exact filming location has not been revealed. Previous seasons used Four Seasons properties as stand-ins for the fictional White Lotus resort.

HBO and HBO Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said last month that casting had begun for the next chapter of the murder mystery anthology series created by White.

The third season of the series, set in Thailand, starred Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Sam Rockwell, Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola and Patrick Schwarzenegger. It received 23 Emmy nominations, including eight acting nods.

Overall, the series has earned 66 Emmy nominations and won 16 awards.

Season four is created, written and directed by White, who also serves as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.