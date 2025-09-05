Watch: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday dance with crew at ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ shoot wrap party

The shooting for Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is complete, Kartik announced on Thursday, sharing a video from the last day of shoot and the wrap party.

The video captures Kartik celebrating the final day of shoot with Ananya Panday and other cast and crew members. The duo also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony and danced their hearts out.

“The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57,” Kartik wrote on Instagram.

“This journey wouldn’t have been possible without legends like @am.anil.m @remodsouza , @amritamahalnakai @anaitashroffadajania And the captain of this beautiful ship, my very own director, @sameervidwans sir,” he added.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

Sharing his experience of working with Shroff and Gupta, Kartik wrote, “It was my very first time working with veterans @apnabhidu and @neena_gupta and I can only express my heartfelt gratitude for their blessings and learnings. Just wait to witness their magic on the big screen.”

“To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful co-star. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you,” Kartik further added.

“To each and every crew member who worked day and night, tirelessly bringing our world alive- this is for you. Can’t wait for you all to laugh, smile, and fall in love.See you at the theatres,” Kartik signed off.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi.

Ananya had previously shared screen space with Kartik in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

The film is jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

Kartik last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, co-starring Sreeleela, and Mrighdeep Lamba’s Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand in the pipeline.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.