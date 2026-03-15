Karan Aujla enthralls Chandigarh in Punjab’s largest-ever live concert

Singer-rapper Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh concept on Saturday drew over 40,000 fans, marking the city’s largest-ever Punjabi live concert, as per reports.

The Punjabi singer performed in Chandigarh as part of his P-Pop Culture India Tour. According to a press release, the event drew around 42,000 concert-goers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aujla performed tracks such as Softly, Winning Speech, 52 Bars, Take It Easy and Admirin U at the concert, which was produced by Team Innovation.

Calling it a “full-circle moment” for him, Aujla said, “Punjab is my homeland and a place where it all began. Tonight wasn't just a show, it was a full circle moment powered by love, passion, respect and pride," the "Tauba Tauba" singer said in a statement. All my Chandigarh fans, you made this night memorable and magical.”

Mohit Bijlani, founder of Team Innovation, said, “Chandigarh set the bar high for the remainder of the tour and we are grateful to the fans and authorities for all the support. This tour isn't just about concerts, it's a celebration of a cultural movement that's connecting fans across India and the world.”

Aujla is set to perform next in Indore on March 21, Bengaluru on March 29, Kolkata on April 3, Jaipur on April 5, Lucknow on April 10 and Ludhiana on April 12.