HC asks Punjab govt to ensure no harm to Harbhajan Singh after MP flags security cover withdrawal

Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the AAP-led Punjab government to ensure no physical harm is caused to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh following his plea seeking restoration of his security cover.

Punjab police had withdrawn the former cricketer’s security after he, along with six other Rajya Sabha members, defected from the Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP. Following the withdrawal, the central government deployed CRPF personnel outside his residence in Jalandhar.

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AAP workers staged protests outside the houses of Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta and Ashok Mittal after their defection, spray-painting “gaddar” (traitor) on boundary walls in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

In his plea, Harbhajan Singh argued that the withdrawal of his security was arbitrary and vindictive, carried out by the additional director general of police (security) without any fresh threat assessment or prior notice.

He sought directions to restore the cover, stating that soon after it was withdrawn, a mob attacked his residence on April 25 and 26 while local police allegedly failed to act.

The plea said the security personnel were withdrawn on the morning of April 25, after which permission was granted for AAP workers to protest outside his residence. By afternoon, a mob gathered, vandalised the property and painted “gaddar” on the walls.

A police official stands guard after AAP workers allegedly wrote 'Gaddar', a traitor, with spray paint on the entrance gate of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, a day after he quit the former party and joined the BJP, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Saturday, April 25, 2026. PTI

Harbhajan Singh, who was in Mumbai at the time, was informed of the incident by his brother-in-law. Despite police being alerted, the plea alleged that the attack took place in the presence of local officers, who did not intervene.

It further claimed that although the ADGP had directed local authorities to ensure security arrangements, no effective steps were taken and the police remained passive during the incident.

The petition described the withdrawal of security without a fresh threat assessment as illegal and arbitrary, alleging it was driven by political vendetta in the prevailing law and order situation in Punjab.

It also contended that any reduction in security should be gradual and based on a proper threat assessment, noting that no justification was provided by the security wing.

As a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan Singh said he travels extensively across Punjab, exposing himself and his family to potential risks. The recent mob attack, the plea argued, underscored the threat he faces.

The petition added that his family — including his aged mother, wife and two minor children — is living under constant fear, with their daily life severely disrupted.

It also referred to Raghav Chadha’s April 24 announcement regarding the exit of seven MPs from AAP.

Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s leading off-spinners with over 700 international wickets, was part of the country’s World Cup-winning squads in 2007 and 2011. Elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2022, he was earlier provided security after receiving threats.