Kanye West’s debut India show pushed to May due to ‘prevailing geopolitical situations’

Rapper-music producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has postponed his maiden performance in India to May 23 due to the "prevailing geopolitical situations", District by Zomato said on Monday.

“Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority,” the organisers wrote on Instagram, adding that all tickets remained valid for the new date.

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The organisers also said that the option to cancel tickets and avail a full refund will soon be available on the online ticket booking platform.

Ye, 48, was earlier set to perform at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29. The concert, part of his ongoing global tour, will mark the artiste’s debut before an Indian audience in a stadium. The event is organised by White Fox, Wizcraft & Plush Entertainment.

Known for his large-format live productions, Ye’s shows are characterised by expansive staging, immersive sound design and large-scale visual elements. Organisers said the New Delhi event will follow international production standards and feature a career-spanning setlist.