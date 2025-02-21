Kangana Ranaut says ‘Emergency’ set for OTT release on March 17

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s 2024 political drama Emergency will arrive on Netflix on March 17, exactly two months after its theatrical release, she said on social media Friday.

Resharing her January 20 post as an Instagram Story, Kangana wrote, “17th March releasing on Netflix.”

Starring Kangana as Indira Gandhi, Emergency released in theatres across India on January 17. The film delves into the controversial 21-month long Emergency period of 1975. The movie also features Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The 38-year-old actress, who made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), returned to the director’s chair with Emergency, a historical drama revisiting one of the most turbulent periods in India’s modern history.

The film courted controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community, leading to several delays in its theatrical release.

According to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk, the political drama earned Rs 21.65 crore gross at the domestic box office during its theatrical run.

On the work front, Kangana is set to reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan for a yet-to-be-titled film.