Breakthrough in talks as two Nihang Sikhs descend from Rudraprayag gurdwara roof after more than 40 hours

Efforts are being made to persuade the Nihang Sikhs stationed on the roof of a gurdwara in Nagarasu, located in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, to come down through dialogue, police said on Monday.

"Positive results have emerged from the talks. Two Nihang Sikhs have come down from the roof and are currently in discussions with the administration and police. Dialogue is continuing with the remaining Nihang Sikhs as well," Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said.

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She noted that much of the information being circulated on social media is misleading and baseless and refuted reports of a hostage situation at the gurdwara.

Tomar said that police and administrative officials are present to maintain law and order. She also termed reports regarding the deployment of military forces as completely false.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said that the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage is continuing peacefully and that prayers (ardas), community kitchen services (langar), and the movement of pilgrims inside the gurdwara are proceeding normally.

Around half a dozen Nihang Sikhs climbed onto the roof of the Nagarasu Gurdwara, situated between Rudraprayag and Gauchar on the Badrinath Highway, on the evening of June 20. They allegedly blocked access to the roof while demanding the release of Nihang Sikhs arrested in connection with an incident that took place in Karnaprayag town of Uttarakhand on June 16.

During a minor dispute between Nihang Sikhs and locals in Karnaprayag market, some people were allegedly injured in a sword attack. A Nihang Sikh, Manpreet Singh, was also injured in the incident. Subsequently, four Nihang Sikhs, including Singh, were arrested in connection with the case.

Eyewitnesses said that the Nihangs have been receiving food and other supplies while remaining on the roof. They also allegedly resorted to occasional stone-pelting to avoid being apprehended.

Gurdwara manager Sardar Beant Singh had claimed on Sunday that the Nihangs had held a person hostage for some time before later releasing him.

The gurdwara, built a few years ago in Nagarasu, is used by Sikh devotees travelling to and from the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at Karnaprayag police station based on a complaint filed by the father of the injured Nihang Sikh Manpreet Singh. To ensure impartiality, investigations in both related cases have been transferred from Chamoli district to Haridwar district.

According to information provided by the state police headquarters, allegations made by various Sikh organisations regarding police conduct and behaviour in connection with the Karnaprayag incident have been assigned for investigation to Deputy Inspector General of Police Yashwant Singh, who has been asked to submit his report within two weeks.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.