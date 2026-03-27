‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 4 confirmed after explosive Culling Game Part I finale

The Culling Game arc will continue in Season 4 of Jujutsu Kaisen, the makers said on Thursday, announcing the upcoming instalment of the hit anime series.

“The deadly battle among those who possess cursed techniques #DeathPaintingWander continues― The fate of Yuji and his team as they move to resolve the games continues into Season 4 DeathPaintingWander Part 2,” reads the post on the official X page of the anime series.

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The development came after the finale episode of Season 3 premiered on Thursday. The episode titled ‘Sendai Colony’ took the internet by storm, amassing a staggering 9.9 rating on IMDb.

The Sendai Colony episode is being lauded as one of the best-animated episodes by MAPPA. Fans cannot keep calm about the intense Three-Way Domain Expansion clash between Yuta Okkotsu, Takako Uro, and Ryu Ishigori.

While the main focus of the episode was on Yuta, Sukuna made a brief cameo appearance in the final moments that sparked a wave of excitement on social media. Brief flashbacks of Heian-era Sukuna were shown when the ancient sorcerers Ryu and Uro were introduced, establishing their connection to the legendary King of Curses.

Details about the release date, cast and staff for the upcoming season have not been announced yet.

Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen was directed by Shota Goshozono at studio MAPPA, with Hiroshi Seko writing the series composition. Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa worked on the character design, and Yoshimasa Teuri composed the music — all returning from the second season of the anime.