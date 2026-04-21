Jr NTR’s upcoming film with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel postponed to June 2027

Jr NTR’s upcoming film with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel has been postponed, with the makers on Tuesday announcing that the project will now release on June 11, 2027.

The film, tentatively referred to as NTRNeel, was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 25 this year.

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Announcing the decision on the film’s official X handle, the makers said, “Sets his sights on the world June 11-2027. #NTRNeel conquering WORLDWIDE. FIRST GLIMPSE on MAY 20”.

Jr NTR also confirmed the development on his X handle, writing, “HIS REIGN… HIS SOIL… JUNE 11, 2027… IT IS…. #NTRNeel”.H

He shared a poster announcing the revised release date.

Earlier this week, Jr NTR had shared a picture of himself on Instagram, where he was seen flaunting his chiselled back and beefed up biceps at a gym. In the caption, he wrote, “Built. Not bought. #NTRNeel @kumarmannava @ntrneelfilm”.

Jr NTR had joined the sets of the film on April 22 last year. The project is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts. The producers include Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

Earlier this month, the makers had issued a statement clarifying that the shoot for the upcoming film was not halted. “There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation. The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us. #NTRNeel,” the X handle of the production banner Mythri Movie Makers posted.

Jr NTR was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.