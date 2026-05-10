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Trailer out for ‘Money Heist’ spinoff series ‘Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine’

The eight-episode series continues the story of Berlin and his gang from the ‘Money Heist’ universe

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.05.26, 11:43 AM
A still from ‘Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine’

A still from ‘Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine’ Netflix

Netflix has dropped a fresh trailer, and a series of new stills, from Money Heist spinoff series Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine ahead of the show’s global premiere on May 15.

The eight-episode series continues the story of Berlin and his gang from the Money Heist universe. The show is created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

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“Berlin and his gang are back with a new master plan that begins with the commission they receive from the Duke of Málaga: to steal Leonardo Da Vinci‘s iconic masterpiece, Lady with an Ermine. Seville becomes the backdrop for the greatest heist in history — a plan so brilliant it is, in itself, a work of art,” the official logline of the show says.

But while they claim to be there to steal a work of art, “Their real target is the Duke of Málaga and his wife, a couple who think they can blackmail Berlin. What they don’t expect is that their challenge will awaken Berlin’s darkest side — and his thirst for revenge.”

The series stars Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Sánchez, who reprise their roles from the franchise.

New cast additions include Inma Cuesta, Marta Nieto and José Luis García-Pérez.

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