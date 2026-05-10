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regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

Gerard Butler to play a sniper racing against time to save people in ‘The Nest’

The film, directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a script penned by Aaron Benjamin, is based on real events

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.05.26, 01:06 PM
Gerard Butler

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Scottish actor-producer Gerard Butler is set to essay the role of a sniper in his next film, titled The Nest.

The action film is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee under Thunder Road alongside Butler and Alan Siegel, producing under G-BASE, with Steve Klinsky producing under Untravelled Worlds, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

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Butler, known for his roles in projects such as Olympus Has Fallen and Den of Thieves, will feature as a sniper who receives an anonymous threat over the radio.

He must race against a ticking clock in order to save his family and 70,000 fans at the biggest sporting event on the globe – the World Cup.

The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and will have the script penned by Aaron Benjamin. It is based on real-life operatives.

Butler's latest work is Greenland: Migration, which released in January. The sequel also starred Morena Baccarin.

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