Jobs to food freedom: Calcutta draws up wishlist for newly formed BJP government

More jobs, faster completion of Metro projects, better services in state-run hospitals and improved school and college education — residents wanted the new BJP government to deliver on its promises and prevent polarisation among communities.

The absence of direct international flights and complaints about “syndicate raj” that allegedly harassed ordinary citizens and builders were also recurring concerns.

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As Suvendu Adhikari was being sworn in as the state’s ninth chief minister, Metro spoke to people across the city about what they expected from the new government.

The dominant demand was a financially stronger Bengal.

Jobs

Sailendra Kumar Singh, 58, a resident of Chakraberia, wanted the government to create more job opportunities and bring in more industry.

“My daughter is 18, and she is studying hotel management. My son is in school. I want both to find jobs in Calcutta so they can stay in their own city,” said Singh.

Metro push

Indranil Sarkar, 29, who works in Sector V, said the new government should fast-track the Metro projects.

The Deshapriya Park resident travels 1.5 hours to cover 14km one way. “If there were Metro connectivity between Ruby and Sector V, it would have taken much less time,” said Sarkar.

A 366m gap across EM Bypass, on which the state and the Centre could not reach an agreement, stalled the entire 29.87km Metro project, which is supposed to connect New Garia with Calcutta airport (Orange Line).

The viaduct to bridge that 366m gap has yet to be constructed.

Sources said there are gaps in the rest of the corridor, but work to plug those gaps was underway. At Chingrighata, the work has not progressed for months.

Global link

Calcutta’s gradual decline as a commercial hub has led to a steady fall in the number of international flights operating from the city over the years. The city also lacks direct air connectivity with the West.

Sayani Mukherjee, who works for an FMCG firm in London and lives in Silver Spring off EM Bypass, wants direct flights between Calcutta and London.

“Whenever I have to travel to London, I need to take a connecting flight from Delhi. Direct international connectivity from Calcutta is still limited, and that creates inconvenience for people travelling abroad for work and studies,” said Mukherjee.

Freedom of food

Almost everyone Metro spoke to welcomed the change.

Some, however, also voiced concerns about possible restrictions on food choices and social habits, while hoping those fears would prove unfounded.

Brata Ghosh, who is in the healthcare business and a resident of Southern Avenue, said he wanted the new government to allow people to continue with their food preferences.

“Bengal is a land of diverse food culture. There is a suspicion in some quarters that the BJP would impose a ban on the consumption of meat and liquor. I hope they will not impose any food preferences. They should focus on the development of the state,” said Ghosh.

Concerns

Worries around social harmony also surfaced, mainly from those working with vulnerable communities.

Mohuna Dutt, who runs an NGO for distressed children, said Bengal must avoid divisions along religious lines.

“I sincerely hope religion does not come into play in a way that makes children from minority communities feel targeted or unsafe,” she said.

“Many children we work with are from minority backgrounds. They should not grow up feeling their mothers are lesser citizens.”