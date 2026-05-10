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regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

Pamela Anderson and Debbie Harry to star in new comedy film ‘Maitreya’

The upcoming film will be directed by Jonathan Krisel from a script by Samuel D. Hunter

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.05.26, 01:00 PM
Pamela Anderson and Debbie Harry

Pamela Anderson and Debbie Harry IMDb

Pamela Anderson and Debbie Harry are set to star in the comedy film Maitreya, directed by Jonathan Krisel from a script by Samuel D. Hunter.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film centres on Anderson’s character, a rising star in the New Age healing community, who is preparing to travel to a conference in India when she learns that her estranged father is dying.

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Instead of remaining at home, the character, Maitreya, decides to take her entire family — including her mother Barbara, played by Harry — to the conference while attempting to put her New Age healing theories into practice and secretly gather material for her next book.

The film is produced by Hamelinck, Michael Sagol and Allison Hironaka, along with Danica Radovanov.

Sagol, producer and managing director at Caviar, said the opportunity to produce the film was exciting.

“Being a part of bringing 'Maitreya' to life with Jon and Sam has been so much fun already. After working together in the branded world for the past decade, now having the chance to produce Jon’s first feature film – a soulful exploration of a dysfunctional family, perfectly suited to his absurdist and distinctive comedic voice – makes us giddy with excitement,” he said in a statement.

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