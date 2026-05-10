PM Modi congratulates TVK chief Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated TVK chief C Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and said the central government will keep working with the state government to improve the lives of people.

TVK chief and its Legislature Party Leader Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy in a colourful ceremony held in Chennai.

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"Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Simran, Madhavan, and Karthik Subbaraj, extended their wishes to the TVK chief, celebrating his transition from cinema superstar to the state’s newest political leader.

Following Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, several prominent names from the Tamil film industry took to social media to congratulate the actor-politician on his new role.

Director and actor RJ Balaji also shared an emotional message, praising Vijay’s intentions and expressing confidence in his vision for an inclusive and progressive government. Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj wished Vijay and his team success, adding that he hoped the new administration would deliver strong governance for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Actor R Madhavan also shared a congratulatory note on social media, expressing pride and admiration for Vijay’s achievement.

Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony marks a major turning point in Tamil Nadu politics. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as one of the biggest political talking points of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections after making a remarkable electoral debut.