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regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as BJP-led NDA leader in Assam, set to return as CM

Earlier, the Assam BJP’s legislature party met here in the morning to elect its leader, who will also head the new government in the northeastern state

PTI Published 10.05.26, 12:14 PM
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam's outgoing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, unseen, as he becomes West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. PTI

Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam assembly on Sunday, paving the way for him to become the chief minister for the second consecutive term in the state, Union minister J P Nadda said.

Eight BJP legislators proposed the name of Sarma as its legislature party leader, Nadda said.

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Earlier, the Assam BJP’s legislature party met here in the morning to elect its leader, who will also head the new government in the northeastern state.

Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present at the meeting as central observers and co-observers.

The BJP partners in the alliance, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), also supported Sarma’s nomination, leading to his unanimous election as the NDA leader, Nadda said.

Sarma and other NDA leaders are scheduled to call on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Lok Bhawan later on Sunday to discuss matters pertaining to government formation, officials said.

They are expected to stake claim to form the next government during the meeting with the Governor.

The BJP-led NDA swept to a third successive term in the state with a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls. The BJP secured 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won 10 each, in the 126-member House.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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