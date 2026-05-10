Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja name their second son Rudralokh: ‘In the spirit of divine force’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, have named their second son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja.

Sonam and Anand announced the news with a post on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday. The post featured pictures of the couple along with their sons, Rudralokh and Vayu.

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“In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour. With love and gratitude, we welcome Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja,” read the caption.

“In the Vedas, Rudra , from the root rud, 'to roar,' is the mightiest of the mighty. The one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal. He is deeply connected to Vayu, the prana that moves through all beings. Our firstborn carries the name of Vishnu, the sustainer of life,” it further said.

“With Rudra, a sacred continuity emerges. Breath and power. Preservation and transformation. One strengthening the other. Like his name, may Rudra grow to be fearless, compassionate, deeply aware, and a force of strength and light. With gratitude for your love and blessings, Sonam, Anand, Vayu, and Rudra,” it added.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai in a traditional Sikh ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.

Rudralokh was born in March. The couple had announced his birth with a social media post.

“Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayuu,” it read.