Josh Gad joins cast of ‘Ocean's 11’ prequel alongside Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper

Actor Josh Gad has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ upcoming Ocean's 11 prequel led by Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper, according to US media reports.

The cast also includes Oscar nominees Wagner Moura, who will portray the film's villain, and Monica Barbaro.

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The Ocean’s franchise traces its origins to the 1960 film starring Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, Peter Lawford and Dean Martin.

It later spawned Steven Soderbergh's successful Ocean's Eleven trilogy, featuring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, as well as the female-led Ocean's Eight starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna.

Gad's upcoming slate also includes Space Balls: The New One, sequels to the animated franchises Angry Birds and Frozen, and the feature adaptation of Oh, The Places You’ll Go alongside Ariana Grande.

He recently renewed his overall television deal with 20th Century Television.

Plot details for the Ocean’s prequel remain largely under wraps, though Robbie revealed key story elements during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation earlier this year.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents," Robbie teased. “You'll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix”.

Further plot details are “locked in the vault,” according to Robbie.

Cooper wrote the screenplay, is directing the film and will also produce it alongside LuckyChap, the production company led by Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Milan Popelka and Robbie.

The untitled Ocean’s prequel is scheduled for theatrical release on June 25, 2027. It is based on characters created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell, with previous screenplay drafts by Carrie Solomon.

Executive producers include McNamara, Bronte Payne, Bobby Wilhelm, Jay Roach, Michelle Graham, Lee Isaac Chung, Ashley Jay Sandberg, Gary Ross and Olivia Milch.

The Ocean’s Eleven trilogy and Ocean’s Eight have collectively grossed more than USD 1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.