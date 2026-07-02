Post-TMC cop lens on Kolkata Durga Pujas, drive launched to prepare organisers' database

Kolkata Police have asked all police stations across the city to collate data on Durga Pujas in their jurisdiction, including which clubs will be organising festivities this time, and to prepare a database of organisers.

The police stations have also been asked to compile information on VIP guests who are expected to visit the Puja pandals, which traditionally block roads and whether there are any political disputes related to individual Pujas.

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Lalbazar sources said the police move was aimed at preempting bottlenecks and confusion at a time the force was gearing up to receive applications for permission from Puja organisers. The sources said the exercise was meant to gather information on which clubs would organise Durga Puja in the changed political scenario, whether certain clubs would have new political patrons and what the big Pujas are planning irrespective of their political lineage.

The police are also mapping the expected footfall at the pandals. “We are reassessing the scene given the changed scenario. Unless we have information, it would be difficult to make police arrangements during the festivities,” a senior officer at Lalbazar said.

Trinamool leaders had been patrons of several key Pujas. With many such politicians either landing up in jail or having lost their clout after the electoral debacle, there is uncertainty over who would organise the festivities.

Kolkata Police commissioner Ajay Nand instructed officers at a meeting on Tuesday to carry out background work on the city’s Pujas before holding a larger meeting next week, the sources said.

The sources said the officers in charge and additional officers in charge of most police stations in Calcutta had been transferred before the Assembly polls by the Election Commission.

“Many of the officers who are now posted at the police stations do not have the experience of handling Durga Pujas. They have been asked to be prepared beforehand with information on the Pujas in their respective jurisdictions,” said an officer of the rank of joint commissioner of police.

There are close to 3,000 registered Durga Pujas in the city. Many of these had flourished under the patronage of Trinamool leaders.

Big-ticket Pujas such as those organised by Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani and the one at Deshapriya Park had firm backing from Trinamool heavyweights. Many Trinamool councillors also used to helm Pujas.

Officials of the Suruchi Sangha Club, whose Durga Puja was patronised by former minister Aroop Biswas and was one of the most prominent crowd-pullers in the city, said they were not sure if they would be able to organise a Puja this time.

“In so many years, LIC, the owner of the land where the Puja is organised, had never objected to the use of the venue. But now LIC has demanded its land back and given the club time till July 18 to vacate the place. We will discuss with the LIC authorities and organise the Puja under the banner of Suruchi Sangha only if they allow us to. If they don’t, we will not have any land to organise the Puja,” said Kinshuk Maitra, the secretary of Suruchi Sangha.

The club officials received a legal notice from LIC a day after Aroop’s brother Swarup Biswas was arrested in a case of alleged sexual harassment, extortion and unauthorised possession and use of arms.

Former mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim, has been associated with the Chetla Agrani Puja while former Trinamool MLA Debasish Kumar has been attached to the Deshapriya Park Puja.

Several other clubs that used to organise Durga Puja under the patronage of Trinamool councillors are also moving slowly. “We are waiting to understand how the new state government is going to treat us,” said an organiser of a Puja that was supported by a councillor who is in police custody.

The Forum for Durgotsav, which has around 450 clubs as members, said they were determined to make the festival as grand as ever.

“We are not sure about the possible scale or magnitude of the big Pujas that used to be backed by Trinamool leaders. But we can say that the other Pujas will be organised like every year. We may also get to see the rise of new Pujas under new patrons,” said Anjan Ukil of the Forum for Durgotsav.