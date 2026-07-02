Netflix’s ‘Skywalkers’ couple scale Empire State Building illegally, taken into custody

Two people were taken into police custody after illegally scaling the Empire State Building in New York City on Wednesday, where they appeared to get engaged while standing atop the landmark's antenna.

The pair were later identified as Russian rooftoppers Ivan ‘Vanya’ Beerkus and Angela Nikolau, who are featured in Netflix's 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story.

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Beerkus and Nikolau, known for climbing skyscrapers without ropes or harnesses, were spotted about 1,454 feet above the ground on the antenna of the 102-story building in Midtown Manhattan.

Their presence prompted multiple 911 calls and drew news helicopters to the scene.

The duo remained atop the building for about 30 minutes, waving a large flag bearing the message, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace”.

They also appeared to become engaged during the stunt, with Beerkus kneeling and placing a ring on Nikolau's finger. The couple later shared photographs of the proposal on Instagram.

According to NBC New York, the two are currently in police custody.

Authorities have not disclosed how the pair gained access to the top of the Empire State Building.

Beerkus and Nikolau are known internationally for carrying out high-risk urban climbs. Their Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story chronicles their ascent of Malaysia's 2,227-foot Merdeka Tower, the world's second-tallest structure, during which they reportedly spent about 30 hours hiding inside the building before completing the climb and leaving the country.