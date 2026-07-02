FIFA World Cup: England, Belgium survive scares with comebacks to book Round of 16 spots

Belgium and England marched into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 carrying momentum, belief and growing ambitions of a deep run in North America. Belgium survived a fierce test from Senegal, being behind by two goals till the 85th minute before making a comeback. England edged past DR Congo courtesy of a brace from Harry Kane. Both European heavyweights now prepare for sterner challenges with knockout football leaving no room for error.

Harry Kane played a crucial role in preventing England from facing an early elimination in the first-ever 48-team World Cup by netting two goals in the second half, leading the three-lions to a 2-1 comeback victory against Congo in the round of 32.

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Kane scored his first goal in the 75th minute when DR Congo was threatening to run away with the match. Substitute Anthony Gordon delivered a cross from the left, and although Congo's goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi managed to touch Kane's header, he could not prevent it from settling into the bottom corner.

Just eleven minutes later, Kane fired a shot into the top corner, alleviating any concerns of an upset.

Brian Cipenga had put Congo in the lead in the seventh minute after collecting a cross on the left of the box and shooting low past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the near post.

Belgium score late goals to send Senegal packing

Belgium prolonged their stay in the Pacific Northwest after the latest thrilling conclusion in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

With just five minutes left in regulation at Seattle Stadium on Wednesday, the Red Devils were trailing by multiple goals to Senegal, but they mounted a fierce comeback to equalize the match. Subsequently, during extra time, and just moments away from the game proceeding to penalty kicks, Belgium's captain Youri Tielemans scored the decisive goal from a penalty awarded after a VAR review.

Belgium had to withstand a final free kick from just outside their penalty area during the last play of the match, but ultimately, they secured their spot in the round of 16 with a 3-2 victory.

This victory sets the stage for a potential clash against the United States back in Seattle on Monday. The USMNT is scheduled to play their round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in San Francisco on Wednesday night.