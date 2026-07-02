Grab your red swimsuits, Fox drops first teaser for ‘Baywatch’ reboot: ‘Best job in the world’

Fox has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming reboot of Baywatch, offering a glimpse of the new generation of lifeguards set to carry forward the franchise's legacy.

The teaser features Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell), alongside Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) and Luke (Noah Beck) sprinting and leaping across the beach.

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“Best job in the world,” Nat, played by Hassie Harrison, declares before the Baywatch team raises a toast together in a bar.

The new series continues the legacy of the original Baywatch, which debuted in 1989. The drama starred actors including Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Jason Momoa.

At its peak in 1996, Baywatch was the world’s most-watched television series, airing in more than 200 countries and reaching over one billion viewers each week. A 2017 film adaptation starred Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron as a new generation of beach lifeguards.

Scheduled to premiere in January, the reboot follows Amell as Hobie Buchannon, the son of Mitch Buchannon, originally portrayed by David Hasselhoff. Hobie serves as Baywatch Captain while his own child, Charlie Vale, joins the team to continue the family's lifeguarding tradition.

The cast also includes Shay Mitchell as Trina, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad and Brooks Nader as Selene. Livvy Dunne makes her acting debut as Grace, while David Chokachi reprises his role as Cody Madison in a recurring role.

The series is co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle. Matt Nix serves as executive producer and showrunner, with McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz also serving as executive producers.