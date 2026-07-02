MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 July 2026

‘Project Hail Mary’ OTT release: When and where to stream Ryan Gosling’s space saga

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on Andy Weir's bestselling novel of the same name

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.07.26, 09:01 AM
Ryan Gosling in \\\'Project Hail Mary\\\'

Ryan Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary' File Picture

Amazon MGM Studios' science fiction film Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, will premiere on Prime Video in India on July 3, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film is based on Andy Weir's bestselling novel of the same name. The screenplay has been adapted by Drew Goddard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up aboard a spaceship with no memory of his identity or how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a mission to solve the mystery behind a substance causing the sun to die out.

Using his scientific knowledge and unconventional thinking, Grace races to save Earth from extinction while forging an unexpected friendship along the way.

The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub and Priya Kansara.

Project Hail Mary is produced by Amy Pascal, Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O'Connor and Andy Weir, with Patricia Whitcher, Lucy Winn Kitada, Nikki Baida, Ken Kao, Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg serving as executive producers.

The film has collected USD 683 million worldwide, including USD 344 million in North America and USD 339 million from international markets.

RELATED TOPICS

Project Hail Mary Ryan Gosling
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Minister jail axe bill lurks on House horizon, targets PM, CMs after 30-day custody

Proposed law triggers federalism and misuse concerns while JPC weighs safeguards before monsoon session move for passage
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi
Quote left Quote right

A slight move (by the United States) on Taiwan could affect the whole situation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT