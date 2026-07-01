‘Naruto’ director Hayato Date to visit India for the first time at Mumbai event

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden director Hayato Date is set to make his first official visit to India to attend Anime India Mumbai 2026, which will take place at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. The event will take place over three days: August 28 to August 30.

Expressing his excitement about attending the event, the 64-year-old Japanese director thanked the organisers and admitted that he was also nervous about meeting anime fans in India.

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“It has been almost ten years since Naruto finished its original broadcast in Japan with Episode 699, which I had the privilege of working on. To be honest, I don’t know very much about the anime scene in India, so I’m a little nervous. Still, also very excited to find out how Naruto has been loved and enjoyed in a country so far away with such a different culture,” he said in a statement.

He further added, “If you see me at the event, please don’t hesitate to come and say hello! I’d love to meet you. The only problem is… I only speak Japanese! (Haha.) I’m really looking forward to meeting all of you and sharing our love of anime together.”

Neha Mehta, co-founder of Anime India, said Hayato Date's visit reflects India's growing importance as a global anime market and marks a significant milestone for the country's anime ecosystem.

Mishaal Wanvari, co-founder of Anime India, said inviting Hayato Date to Mumbai fulfils Anime India's vision of connecting Indian fans with global anime legends while celebrating the artistry behind Naruto.

Born May 22, 1962, Date is a prominent Japanese animation director best known for helming the iconic Naruto and Naruto Shippuden television series, one of the longest-running, highest-impact anime franchises in the world for 15 years.

At Anime India Mumbai 2026, Hayato Date will participate in an exclusive flagship stage session as well as a meet-and-greet with fans, press, influencers, and the broader anime community, giving Indian fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the man who gave their favourite story its voice, its rhythm, and its soul.