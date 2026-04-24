Jisoo becomes the first Asian artiste to win Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the 2026 Canneseries

K-pop band Blackpink member Jisoo was awarded the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award at the 2026 Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) on Friday for her contributions to music and her expanding acting career, becoming the first Asian artist to receive the honour.

“Actress and singer JISOO received the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award tonight at the mythical Palais des Festivals,” the organisers wrote on Instagram alongside a set of pictures featuring the 31-year-old artist on stage receiving the award.

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Jisoo looked stunning in a light pink, strapless ball gown featuring a dramatic, multi-layered silhouette.

On the official website of the festival, the organisers further noted that Jisoo “continues to balance careers in music and acting, with a focus on expanding her filmography through diverse roles and formats.”

“With her international reach, screen presence, and ongoing artistic growth, she remains a prominent and promising figure in contemporary Korean and global entertainment,” the note further reads.

The event was also attended by eminent artistes including Richard Gadd, Vincent Elbaaz, Mitchell Robertson and Galle Garcia Diaz.

On the work front, Jisoo was recently seen in Netflix romcom drama Boyfriend on Demand, co-starring Seo In-guk.

In the drama, Jisoo played Mi-rae, a struggling webtoon producer who is severely exhausted from her demanding job and can hardly find time for herself.

To seek an escape, Mi-rae comes across a futuristic, AI-powered service that allows users to create their ideal partner without the emotional complexities of real-life relationships.

Boyfriend On Demand is directed by Kim Jung Sik. In addition to Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the cast includes Gong Min Jeung, Kim Ah Young, and Seo Kang Joon.

On the music front, Jisoo and her bandmates Rose, Jennie and Lisa recently wrapped up Blackpink’s DEADLINE World Tour.