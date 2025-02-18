JioHotstar unveils slate of 20 shows starring content creators

JioHotstar has unveiled the slate of 20 shows, spanning across 10 different genres, which will feature renowned content creators including Zakir Khan, Uorfi Javed and Munawar Faruqui.

`"From comedy and reality to game shows and romance, dating to food shows to captive reality – each show is crafted to engage, entertain, and break new ground in storytelling. From daily to weekly drops, the lineup promises something for everyone," said a press release.

The list includes "Engaged, Roka ya Dhoka" starring Harsh Gujral and Uorfi Javed, game shows like "Indian Game Adda" with Elvish Yadav, "Game of Greed" alongside Abhishek Malhan and "Victim ya Victor" with Rahul Dua.

"Hafta Vasooli" and "10 Mins No Khabrein" with Munawar Faruqui, and Zakir Khan's "Love Life Lafde".

Other names include Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah, better known as Funcho boys' "Generations Aaj Kal", Arun Pandit's "Main Aisa Kyun Hoon", "Ishq Interrupted" featuring Aaditya Kulshreshth and chef Ranveer Brar's "Yeh Kya Bana Diya".

“The OG Sakht Launda is back, bigger, funnier, and more real than ever before! This isn’t just another comedy special," Zakir said about his show in a statement.

"I’ve spent years exploring the art of cooking, traveling across India to learn from home cooks, royal kitchens, street vendors, and seasoned chefs. But no amount of training could have prepared me for the madness of ‘chocolate biryani,’ toothpaste thick shakes, fish fry jalebi, butter chicken fruit custard, black forest pastry noodles. The motivation of people to do these bizarre dishes with crazy combinations. And that’s how ‘Yeh Kya Bana Diya’ was born," said Brar.

Anubhav Singh Bassi will host a seven-day live reality show where two diametrically opposite personalities will have to work together to keep their fans entertained through a live stream for seven days.

"Prank2Hell" with Nazim, "Thugesh vs The World" with Mahesh Keshwala, and "Insider with Faisu" starring Mr. Faisu are also in the list of shows.

