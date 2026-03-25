‘Let’s-A-Go!’: Jemimah Rodrigues leads India’s first-ever Super Mario Mumbai parade

Universal Pictures India brought the world of Mario to life on the streets of Mumbai with the Mario Mumbai Parade, celebrating the upcoming release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, slated to hit theatres on April 3.

In a first of its kind celebration, the city came alive with all things Mario as over 100 fans suited up in vibrant Mario inspired red coloured shirts and took to the streets.

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Marching from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) to Azad Maidan, the parade transformed Mumbai into a high energy tribute to the world of Super Mario, packed with nostalgia, colour and plenty of “Let’s-A-Go” moments.

Leading the festivities as the face of the event was celebrated cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. Speaking at the event, Jemimah shared, “Being part of Mario Day was honestly so nostalgic for me. Growing up with my brothers, it was always cricket in the ground or Mario on the TV. So being here today, seeing that same energy with so many fans, just felt really special”.

The Mario-themed event in Mumbai transformed Azad Maidan into a lively, immersive experience, complete with a red carpet and a host of fun and interactive activities. Fans of the film, along with influencers and kids, gathered in large numbers, many dressed in signature Mario red and blue, bringing the world of the movie to life.

The Hindi voice-over artists from the film — Shanoor Mirza (Mario) and Ankur Javeri (Luigi) — were also in attendance. “Mario is a character that has connected generations across the world, and bringing him to life in Hindi has been an incredibly special journey for me,” Mirza shared.

Vice President and Managing Director of Warner Bros. Discovery, Denzil Dias, expressed his excitement about bringing the world of Mario to life in Mumbai.

“There is a particular kind of joy that belongs to everyone at once, the kind you feel in a cricket ground when the whole country holds its breath together, or in a cinema when a family of strangers laughs at exactly the same moment. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie carries that feeling, and we wanted the celebration of its arrival in India to carry it too,” he said.