‘Jawan’ composer Anirudh launches own music label Albuquerque Records

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander on Monday announced the launch of his artist-owned music label, Albuquerque Records, marking his entry into the music business as an entrepreneur.

The son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and the nephew of superstar Rajinikanth, the 35-year-old composer said the label will focus on building a comprehensive catalogue across film and non-film (pop) music. The initiative is also aimed at nurturing original voices and strengthening regional pop culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anirudh, who made his foray into the music industry with his viral debut track Why This Kolaveri Di in 2011, has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. He said the launch of Albuquerque Records represents a strategic move toward creative ownership and independence.

The label will initially roll out select original soundtracks from Anirudh’s film projects, along with his independent, non-film releases.

Anirudh has appointed B Kaushik as the Label Head and Chief Operating Officer to oversee business strategy and operations. Kaushik previously headed the pop division at Sony Music India, South, and has been professionally associated with Anirudh since the early phase of his career.

In a press statement, Anirudh said the label would provide a home for his independent work while supporting new talent.

Kaushik said the partnership comes at a time when the industry is transitioning toward an artist-driven ecosystem, with a sharper focus on artistic excellence and building sustainable careers for musicians.

On the work front, Anirudh has composed the music for the upcoming releases Jana Nayagan and Love Insurance Kompany. He is also on board Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. Anirudh also has Magic, The Paradise, DC, Jailer 2, and Arasan in the pipeline.