‘It tells me to keep going’: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to maiden National Award win

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Friday said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility” after being named Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards — his first National Award in a career spanning over 30 years.

The 59-year-old shared the honour with 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey for his performance in Atlee’s action-packed blockbuster Jawan, which raked in over Rs 1,100 crore at the global box office. Shah Rukh played a double role in the film: Vikram Rathore, an ex-Army officer, and Azad, his jailor son with a mission to fix systemic corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video message posted on Instagram, his right arm in a sling following an injury on the sets of his upcoming film King, the actor called the National Award “a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime”.

“A national award is not just about achievement. It’s a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema,” said Shah Rukh.

“In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition, not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving back. This award is a reminder for me that acting is not just work but a responsibility, to show the truth on the screen. I am grateful for all the love,” the Bollywood legend added.

The actor thanked the jury, the ministry of information and broadcasting, and his recent collaborators Rajkumar Hirani (director of Dunki), Siddharth Anand (director of Pathaan), and Atlee, who directed Jawan.

“Thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award. Atlee sir, this is like you say ‘mass’,” he said with a smile.

Shah Rukh also took a moment to appreciate his team for their tireless efforts: “They bear with me, my eccentricities and impatience and give me their full attention and make me look much better than I am... like even now in this video. This award, without their perseverance and love, would not be possible at all.”

The actor, who made his big-screen debut in 1992 with Deewana, thanked his family for their support through the years. “My wife and kids who, over the last few years, give me so much more love and care as if I’m the kid in the house and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that,” he said.

He also thanked his fans, with a promise to return soon. “Thank you for all the cheers and all the tears, and really, thank you for pausing your scrolling while watching my award. This award is for you, as each award is and yeah, I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I’m a bit indisposed. But don’t worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I’ll be back in theatres and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand.”