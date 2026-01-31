‘Jana Nayagan’ censorship row: CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting no order be passed in connection with the release of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan without the censor board hearing it.

On January 27, the Madras High Court set aside an order of a single judge directing the CBFC to grant a censor certificate to the film, observing that certain references to the Army and religious sentiments required consideration.

The bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the single judge, Justice P T Asha, should have given time to the CBFC to file a counter affidavit.

The bench allowed an appeal filed by the CBFC challenging Justice Asha’s January 9 order, which had also quashed a January 5 communication from the regional officer of the censor board.

The communication had stated that, based on a complaint from one of its members, the CBFC chairperson had referred the matter to the revising committee.

Pointing out that the film contained content relating to the Army and religious sentiments that could disturb religious harmony in the country, the bench said the referral to the revising committee required consideration.

The bench also granted liberty to M/s KVN Productions LLP, the producer of the film, to amend its prayer and approach the single judge for an early hearing of its plea.

Jana Nayagan is billed as Vijay’s last film before his entry into electoral politics. The upcoming political drama directed by H Vinoth also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Vijay heads the recently formed Tamiga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political party.